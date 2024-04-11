First the immediate natural environment, a sanctuary for life is disrupted, the trees are cut, the soil is dug up and altered, smaller plants and organisms are destroyed, all elements of the environment that have been established are ruined. This affects bird life, necessary insects, butterflies and other creatures, such as deer, squirrels and it certainly has adverse effects on human life. The natural existing ecosystem is completely disrupted.



What potential effect might this have on water or air quality as well? Then there is the increasing traffic and noise levels.



Do we fully understand what occurs when we alter the various aspects of the immediate environment? Are we inviting future problems, or might these problems become more immediate?



Try to recall when a beautiful park was replaced by a brick factory and large parking lot. Is that healthy for anyone or anything?



Are all of these details taken into consideration prior to developing, since everything is interrelated?



If we are only seeking money and profits, we are inviting more problems and solving none!



Leopold Kohr, an Austrian economist wrote the book “Breakdown of Nations” — “When societal problems reach a certain extent, the present intellect is incapable of solving these problems.



“To consider what is appropriate or fitting in a certain place leads one directly into reflection on beauty and goodness. The truth of one’s resultant judgment will be primarily moral, NOT economic.



“Further, the person engaged in the manipulation of mathematical formulas loses his or her ear for ethical expression; one becomes morally deaf.”



If we are only looking for money, we are inviting more problems and solving none.



Louis Kervran wrote a book on biological transmutation (continuous multiplication of natural organisms). Professor Kervran verified that mixing one substance with another doesn’t necessarily bring about predictable or desirable results. The change can be something unanticipated. The opposite can occur. In this case it is applied to agriculture and nutrition.



Organic material will mutate; continuously into other beneficial organisms.



Manmade substances cannot replace natural substances.



Albert Einstein once stated, “the minds that created the problems will not be the minds that will solve the problems.”



Brunswick sits between the man-disgraced, however still visually beautiful, Androscogin River and the North Atlantic Ocean. The small amount of forests that are left in the area are the only thing of beauty. We seem to sacrifice everything except our ignorance.



The people who live closest to any planned housing project should make the final decision on any project. This is only logical and ethical.

Joseph Ciarrocca is a Brunswick resident.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: