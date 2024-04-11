The overstep of the popular vote

Once again, Democrats in Augusta are falling in line with the other blue states in an attempt to rectify what they perceive as an injustice in the 2016 presidential election.

Our Founding Fathers established the Electoral College system in electing the president so that larger states would not dominate each election. Although Maine has a meager voting populous compared to the larger states, our handful of electoral votes are coveted by the candidates knowing they could make a difference in a tight election. This fact alone prompts visits by candidates and substantial media attention.

Going by popular vote alone will push Maine and other smaller states to the side with all the attention and resources going where the votes are. Brooklyn, New York, alone cast 800,000 votes in the 2020 election, surpassing Maine’s 795,000 votes. If you are a candidate for national office, you are going to spend your time and money where the votes are. Using math alone, Maine’s votes made up .5% of the national total while California had 11% and New York 5.4%.

If this effort to eliminate the Electoral College is successful, then all future presidential elections will be determined by California and New York. Now that I think about it, I believe that is precisely what Democrats in Maine wish for.

Steven Edmondson,

Topsham

Guzzetti for Maine Senate

I write in strong support of Jean Guzzetti for Maine State Senate District 24. She’s not running because she knows all the answers. She’s a naturally curious problem-solver; committed to hearing all perspectives, gathering facts, and formulating positions that address root causes. Jean brings a freshness we desperately need in Augusta.

As a mother, and a student herself, Jean understands the importance of public education. She will advocate for equitable state funding while focusing on the need to keep our students safely learning.

Please join me in supporting Jean Guzzetti for Maine Senate District 24.

Keith Hinds,

West Bath

Displaced ospreys

For over 50 years I have driven Route 1 from Bath to the rest of Maine almost daily. One of the late winter events I look forward to every year is seeing the ospreys return to their perpetual nest on the power poles at the edge of town. Now, for some reason, CMP has installed ugly barriers on the nesting site, and the ospreys must go elsewhere. I have one question: What the hell is CMP thinking?

Thom Watson,

Lisbon Falls

