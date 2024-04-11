I’ve been meaning to jot your readers a note for a while, concerning the Gorham Connector. We need to wake up to the foundational reality that building more roads to limit congestion actually increases it over time. Our transportation departments are scripted in roads as the only solution.

A quick Google map search shows that there is a complete rail line that runs from the transportation center in Portland to Little Falls in Gorham and then on to Windham. What we need is not a heavy-duty rail system, but a light rail, commuter-only system.

Let’s look to the future that is our world and embrace it.

Jim Fitch

New Gloucester

