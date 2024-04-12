I find it hard to believe that the United States is really pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza while we are also sending more planes and bombs to Israel. If we want them to stop bombing Gaza, why are we sending more bombs? And, if we can just ship planes to Israel that easily, why can’t we send the same supplies to Ukraine?

Gail Knowles

Falmouth

