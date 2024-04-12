I find it hard to believe that the United States is really pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza while we are also sending more planes and bombs to Israel. If we want them to stop bombing Gaza, why are we sending more bombs? And, if we can just ship planes to Israel that easily, why can’t we send the same supplies to Ukraine?
Gail Knowles
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.