In the article, “Food aid reaches Darfur, but hunger remains,” (April 6, Press Herald) the Associated Press reports the following on Sudan:

• 5 million face starvation

• Some 222,000 children could die of starvation in coming months

• U.N. appeals for $2.7 billion is only 5% funded

• 10,000 to 15,000 already killed by paramilitary forces and Arab-dominated militias

• Current fighting “with brutal attacks from the Arab-dominated … forces on ethnic African civilians is reviving fears of another genocide, back in the early 2000s when as many as 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes …”

Where are the marches, the demonstrations, the funding for these devastated people, who have been suffering for so many years? Where are the people so outraged, rightly or wrongly, by Gaza? Are there reasons some become the target of vitriol and hatred, while others do not? Why are the murderers seeking genocide in Darfur not being held to answer for their awful deeds? And to stop the killing.

Is a child killed by a bullet or starvation in Darfur less of a tragedy than one elsewhere? Are their brothers and sisters not as worthy of our attention and support as those in other places?

Norman Abelson

Moody

