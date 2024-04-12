Republican State Sen. Stacey Guerin voted against the bill for a constitutional right to abortion on April 1. She said that it disregards the rights of unborn children. Guerin stressed the “basic human rights” of a fetus without mentioning pregnant women. She failed to acknowledge that fetal wellness hinges on the health of the woman carrying the pregnancy. She said that abortion “carries profound moral and ethical implications” for the fetus, without referring to the women whose medical conditions include carrying a pregnancy. Guerin’s statement was unconcerned with pregnant women or any of their physical, mental or financial circumstances. Her firm denial of abortion rights excludes women from safely deciding the course of their pregnancies in the state of Maine.

Guerin is a legislator, representing a constituency. She is out of synch with the majority of Maine voters who support a woman’s right to abortion. Maine law expanded access to abortion in the last session. Her constituents must question why she is ignoring the people she represents. Guerin needs to do her job without moralizing to voters. Her pronouncements about fetal rights overstep her legislative role. She is not a morality expert, nor in charge of women’s reproductive health. She needs to rethink her illogical and discriminatory grandstanding. Guerin’s attitude about pregnant women is dismissive, punitive and dangerous. Maine voters do not approve of her authoritarian language, nor her decision to oppose the welfare and self determination of women across the state.

Dorothy Martin, RN

South Portland

