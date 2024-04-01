AUGUSTA — A proposed constitutional right to abortion failed to get the two-thirds support of Maine senators needed to send it to voters for approval in a referendum.

In a party-line vote, the Senate voted 20-13 in support of L.D. 780, falling short of the 24 votes needed to advance a constitutional amendment. Democrats voted in support of the measure while Republicans were opposed, and two Democrats, Sen. Henry Ingwersen, D-Arundel, and Sen. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, were absent.

The measure faces additional votes in both chambers of the Legislature but, unless lawmakers change their minds, the measure will not go before voters in a statewide referendum, the final step needed to amend the state constitution.

The bill comes on the heels of a law passed last session that expanded abortion access in Maine later in pregnancy and as states around the country are contemplating changes to abortion laws in the wake of the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to an abortion.

It drew crowds of supporters and opponents earlier this session and on Monday brought out passionate testimony from several senators, including Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, who told the story of her own abortion as she urged fellow lawmakers to support the bill.

“I hate to imagine what my life would be now if I had not had the right to choose,” Brenner said. “Despite how much I believe in these rights, I also believe it is important the people of Maine weigh in at the ballot box.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England in a statement applauded the senators who voted in support of the bill Monday and said it is “troubling” that others would oppose access to essential medical care as well as prevent Mainers’ from weighing in at the ballot.

Related Mills signs bill expanding abortion access in Maine

“It is crystal clear that extremists in our own state and across the country will do everything they can to take away our rights and freedoms,” said Lisa Margulies, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

“Whether it’s the right to contraception, assisted reproductive technology like in vitro fertilization, full spectrum pregnancy care, or abortion, Mainers should not have to worry about those rights being revoked election to election.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: