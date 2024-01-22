AUGUSTA — Advocates gathered at the State House Monday morning to rally in support of a proposal to add the right to an abortion to the Maine Constitution.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on LD 780, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic. The proposal calls for a constitutional amendment “to protect reproductive autonomy.”

“The ability to determine our reproductive health is a fundamental human right and deserves the same level of protection as our other constitutionally protected rights,” Vitelli said during a morning news conference in support of the proposal.

She was joined by Democratic leaders, including Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, who also spoke in support of the bill.

Attorney General Aaron Frey was also present and said he planned to testify before the committee later Monday in support of the bill.

Gov. Janet Mills submitted written testimony in advance of the hearing expressing “strong support” for LD 780.

“No matter how strong our laws may be, they are subject to everchanging political tides and can be repealed,” Mills said. “That is why, without any such federal protection, it is critical that Maine people be assured that reproductive autonomy be protected to the greatest extent possible in the state — through an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Maine.”

Monday would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that guaranteed federal protections for abortion. But the court ruled in June 2022 striking down the right to an abortion at the federal level.

That led some states to ban or restrict access and others, including Maine, to protect or expand abortion rights.

Voters in California, Michigan, Vermont and Ohio have enshrined abortion rights in their state constitutions since the ruling, and Democrats nationally are betting that abortion rights will be a major driver for voters this year.

LD 780 carried over from the last legislative session, when lawmakers approved and Mills signed a historic bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy.

The constitutional amendment is seen as providing stronger protection against future efforts to restrict access but is likely to face strong opposition in the wake of last year’s sometimes emotional debates.

The bill needs two-thirds support in both the House and Senate in order to advance to a statewide ballot.

This story will be updated.

