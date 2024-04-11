Kent Ross Withycombe, 86, passed away April 4, 2024 in Wells. He was born Sept. 29, 1937, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Dorothy and Thomas Withycombe.

Kent was a true professional and perfectionist throughout his life’s work – that of a home builder and remodeling contractor, both in Hamden, Connecticut, and later in Kennebunk. He was the owner of Kent R. Withycombe Building and Remodeling, LLC.

Kent attended East Haven, Connecticut, Elementary School and Bassett Junior High in New Haven, before graduating from Boardman Trade School in New Haven, as a master carpenter. He served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 and was very proud of his service to his country.

In his free time, Kent enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a World War II buff. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Roseanne Alfano Withycombe of Kennebunk, son, Brian Withycombe and his wife Wendy Rossignol Withycombe of Kensington, Connecticut; stepsons, Peter Manzo and his wife Laurie Danca Manzo of Reading, Massachusetts, and Michael Manzo and his wife Amy Ngai of the Washington, D.C., area and four grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. Kent was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Garvey, mother, Dorothy Reynolds, father, Thomas Withycombe and brother Thomas Withycombe.

Roseanne would like to thank the staff at Avita of Wells for their kindness and compassion. The past two and a half years were challenging and difficult but filled with so much love.

Kent will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his attention to detail and his love of his family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Kent’s name to: Avita of Wells, Activities Fund, 86 Sanford Road, Wells, Maine 04090 (207-646-3444).

Graveside services will be held in the spring at a date to be determined at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

