SACO – Craig “Woody” Wood, 67, of Saco, passed away Friday April 5, 2024, at Maine Medical Center after a brief and courageous battle with COVID-19, complicated by his cancer remission status.

Craig was the third of eight children born to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Brown) Wood and raised in Pittsfield, Mass. Craig was a proud “Common Boy” who could often be found playing sports and causing good trouble with Herbie, Greg, Jerry, and the rest of the gang.

Craig attended Pittsfield Schools and started his career as a plumbing and heating salesman at FW Webb, followed by North Hampton Plumbing Supply after moving to Greenfield, Mass., and later The Granite Group in Portsmouth, N.H. He was grateful for The Granite Group’s graciousness while he navigated cancer treatment before his retirement in 2022. In October 2023, he and his wife Diane celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Craig was an avid runner and triathlete. Until January 2024, he was running 30 miles a week. He completed five marathons: the Maine Marathon, the Hartford Marathon, the Vermont City Marathon, the Philadelphia Marathon, and, his favorite, the New York City Marathon. He loved all New England Sports and was the most diehard, optimistic Red Sox fan this world has ever known.

Craig and Diane relocated to Saco, in 2006 and he served as a passionate member of the Saco Shoreline Commission. He enjoyed spending time in his ever-expanding garden, reading, relaxing at the beach, and, most of all, spending time with his family, whom he loved immensely. More than anything Craig was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. Craig left a lasting impact on everyone he met. His big heart, generous spirit, and eternal optimism will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Craig is survived by his loving wife Diane (Connor), his son Craig and wife Briana (Keeley) of Saco, daughter Sarah and husband Michael Lafortune of Biddeford, and four beautiful granddaughters Marah, Zoe, Caroline, and Isla. He also leaves sisters Sue (Wood) Danylieko and Holly Wood of Pittsfield, Mass., brother Christopher and wife Sherry of Pittsfield, Mass., brother Robert of Southwick, Mass., brother-in-law Rick Connor and partner Mike Chavonec of Baltimore, Md., and mother-in-law Sarah Connor of Saco. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he held dear to his heart. Craig was predeceased by his parents, brothers Mark, Joe, and Kenny, niece Erica, and too many cousins and friends to name here.

Arrangements are being managed by Hope Memorial Chapel. A graveside Memorial Service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, followed by a gathering of family and friends at DiMillo’s in Portland from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Craig’s name to SOS Saco Bay by visiting sossacobay.com, or mailing a donation to SOS Saco Bay, Inc.,

36 Lower Beach Road,

Saco, ME 04072.