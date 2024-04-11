BUXTON – Frederick M. Brown Sr., 85, husband of Caroline, passed away on April 8, 2024.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 13, at 3 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road, Buxton.

Burial in spring at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com