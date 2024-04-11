KENNEBUNK – Kent Ross Withycombe, 86, passed away April 4, 2024 in Wells. He was born Sept. 29, 1937 in New Haven, Conn. to Dorothy and Thomas Withycombe.

Kent was a true professional and perfectionist throughout his life’s work – that of a home builder and remodeling contractor, both in Hamden, Conn. and later in Kennebunk. He was the owner of Kent R. Withycombe Building and Remodeling, LLC.

Kent attended East Haven, Conn. Elementary School and Bassett Jr. High in New Haven, Conn. before graduating from Boardman Trade School in New Haven as a master carpenter. He served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 and was very proud of his service to his country.

In his free time, Kent enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a World War II buff.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Roseanne Alfano Withycombe of Kennebunk; son, Brian Withycombe and his wife Wendy Rossignol Withycombe of Kensington, Conn., stepsons, Peter Manzo and his wife Laurie Danca Manzo of Reading, Mass. and Michael Manzo and his wife Amy Ngai of the Washington, DC area; and four grandchildren and four step grandchildren. Kent was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Garvey; mother, Dorothy Reynolds, father, Thomas Withycombe; and brother Thomas Withycombe.

Roseanne would like to thank the staff at Avita of Wells for their kindness and compassion. The past two and a half years were challenging and difficult but filled with so much love.

Kent will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his attention to detail and his love of his family.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at a date to be determined in the Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, ME. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that donations be made in

Kent’s name to:

Avita of Wells

Activities Fund

86 Sanford Road

Wells, ME 04090

(207) 646-3444