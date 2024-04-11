Robert Glenn “Bob” Crosen Jr.B1931 – 2024BBLUE HILL – On Easter, two months past his 93rd birthday, Robert Glenn (Bob) Crosen Jr., passed peacefully at Parker Ridge, after a life full of blessings, love, and creativity.

A gentleman ever young at heart, he was loved by his family, friends, and colleagues for his positive outlook, thoughtful participation, generosity, great advice, and camaraderie. His sincere, appreciative spirit shone in his light blue eyes, and his sweet smile brightened any conversation.

The son of Robert Glenn Crosen Sr. and Gwendolyn Stevenson Crosen, Bob grew up in Easton, Pennsylvania, where his father was a chemistry professor and Dean of Lafayette College. Bob enjoyed sporting events with his dad, appreciated his father’s interest in people, and would follow his example in treating everyone with kindness and respect. Bob and his mother would remain close through her 97 years, sharing an interest in writing, creative fun, and family history.

In 1935 his parents built a camp on Beech Hill Pond in Otis, Maine, where the family spent summers. Having grown to love Maine, Bob enrolled at the University of Maine Orono, majoring in business administration. In 1952 he met Joyce Hancock, a Pembroke graduate, at a grange hall dance in Mariaville. She was teaching English in Ellsworth, near her hometown of Hancock. It was love at first sight, and by the fourth date they were engaged. They married in 1953 and lived in Old Town during Bob’s last year at UMO where he graduated in 1954, the year daughter Jane was born.

After several years near Boston, the family, with son Glenn, settled in Cumberland Center, Maine, near Portland where Bob worked as a bonding specialist. He became vice president of Maine Bonding and Casualty Co., which merged with Fidelity and Deposit where he became Maine Branch Manager. A people person, Bob enjoyed working with colleagues and contractors, making trips around Maine and New Hampshire inspecting large construction projects, including the Parker Ridge retirement community in Blue Hill.

Bob found joy in helping loved ones, financially and with encouragement and delight in their accomplishments. He was forward-thinking, fiscally prudent, and a careful steward of everything he made, collected, or was given. A skilled woodworker, he loved designing, building, and decorating intricate wooden boxes, clocks, furniture, boat models, dollhouses, and whirly-gigs as gifts for family members, and benefit items for a church fair.

Upon retirement in 1994, Bob had more time for woodworking along with restoring antique cars and traveling with Joyce, who loved planning trips. During their marriage they went on many adventures around Europe, the British Isles, the U.S., and Canada.

In 1996 Joyce began a journey with dementia, with Bob as her devoted caregiver for 18 years until she died in 2013. With loving kindness, patience, and courage, Bob weathered the challenges of caring for her at home until her last two years at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. He loved her most of all during this time.

In 2014 he moved to Parker Ridge in Blue Hill, finding a happy home as a member of the retirement community. There he would bring fun-loving spirit to activities, share pecan pies baked in his cottage, sketch colorful still lifes, advocate for cottage owners, and write his memoirs as monthly essays in the Writing Group.

At Parker Ridge he found new love with Claire Shaw, who became his sweetheart and companion. Both magically became 70 years younger, and their love and resilience have been an inspiration to their family, friends, and the Parker Ridge community. Bob will be deeply missed by his daughter Jane Crosen Washburn (Richard) of Penobscot, Maine; son Robert Glenn Crosen III (Nancy) of West Chester, Pennsylvania; granddaughters Kelsey Osborne (Thomas) of Allentown, Pennsylvania; Megan Hallosen (Patrick) of Redding, Connecticut; Molly Stanley (Stan) of Oxford, Maine; great-granddaughters Fiona and Maeve; sister Sally Bonello of Little Silver, New Jersey; nephew John Michael; nieces Alison Markiewicz (Hank), Wendy Bonello, Betsy Smith (Matt), and Catie Filipelli (Anthony); Claire Shaw and her daughters.

