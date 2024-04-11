A man is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle crash in Steuben Thursday afternoon, Maine State Police said.

Nicholas Libby, 36, of Addison, was driving down Route 1 when his car, a 2014 Nissan Rogue, crossed the center line, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.

He struck a 2003 Subaru Forrester driven by David Worcester, 51, of Lamoine. Worcester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Libby was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Hospital in Bangor, where he was being treated for serious injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Ellsworth Police Department and the Steuben Fire Department also responded to the scene.

