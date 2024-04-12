Sarah Theriault tallied four goals and two assists, Maddy Poitras had three goals and three assists, and Eva Hersey also scored three times as Marshwood opened its girls’ lacrosse season Friday with a 12-7 win at Biddeford.

Abby Bouffard paced Biddeford with five goals.

WAYNFLETE 16, LAKE REGION 2: Skyler Harris and Tilsley Kelly tallied four goals apiece to spark the Flyers to a win over the Lakers in Portland.

Chloe Marblestone chipped in with three goals, Lydia Birknes and Alex Leopold each added two, and Morgan Earls also scored.

Erin Green and Bella Smith were the goal scorers for Lake Region.

KENNEBUNK 17, WINDHAM 3: Ivy Armentrout had five goals and an assist to pace the Rams to a season-opening win in Kennebunk.

Mara Muse added four goals and Anna McCarron had three.

FALMOUTH 15, THORNTON ACADEMY 5: Riley Davis scored four goals as the Navigators beat the Golden Trojans in Falmouth.

Peaches Stucker had three goals and four assists, Maisy Clement also put in three goals, and Keira Alcock and Mallory Kerr tossed in two apiece. Audrey Farnham notched a goal and two assists.

Natalie Hilton paced Thornton with three goals. Ayala Littlefield and Trinity Hall also scored.

TRAIP ACADEMY 5, SANFORD 4: Keira Alessi scored twice, Charlotte Masse made nine saves, and the Rangers opened its season with a 5-4 win over Sanford in Kittery.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 17, SOUTH PORTLAND 4: Bobby Offit scored five goals and Sam Cochran and Alex van Huystee added four apiece as the Capers won an opener in South Portland.

In a rematch of last year’s Class A state final, the defending champion Capers took a 5-0 lead less than two minutes in. They were up 9-0 after one quarter and 14-1 at the half.

The Red Riots were paced by two goals from Tobey Lappin.

WINDHAM 8, SCARBOROUGH 6: Jack Henry scored three goals, Tobias Perkins added two goals and an assist, and Blake McPherson also scored twice as the Eagles opened their season with a win at Scarborough.

Landon Buzulchuck was the other goal scorer for the Eagles, and David Daignault made 10 saves.

Scarborough got goals from Nick Harmon, Olin Pedersen, Liam Sellinger, Owen Pepler, Wes Merrill and Cooper Trafford. Ben Kerbel stopped 10 shots.

FALMOUTH 17, MARSHWOOD 0: TJ Saulter and Joey Guerrette each scored four goals and Evan Yale had three goals and seven assists for the Navigators in a win over the Hawks in Falmouth.

Gio Guerrette chipped in with three goals and an assist. Hayden Davis had two goals and two assists.

