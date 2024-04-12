On March 22, World War II Marine Corps veteran Cpl. Richard Wood, a longtime member at American Legion Post 86, celebrated his 99th birthday.

Wood saw battle in the Pacific Theatre. He is a resident of Gray where he raised his family and still lives in the home he purchased in 1952 after leaving the military.

He has been a 4H Leader to many children in Gray, teaching real-world skills such as keeping records, care of animals, marketing and more.

Pig roast at the Post

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 86 will host a pig roast from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Post at 13 Lewiston Road.

The cost is $25 per person, $40 for a couple. Proceeds benefit the Post’s Operation Reboot Outdoors. A dance will be held after the meal from 7 to 10, with no further admission price. For more information, call 657-4884.

Earth Day cleanup

The Gray-New Gloucester Optimist Club is hosting an Earth Day cleanup event April 21. Community members are encouraged to clean up in town and send photos to the club for a chance to win a free meal or gift card at local restaurants.

To participate, email gngoptimist@gmail.com or call 714-0335 0r 783-5269 with your name, town of residence and where you plan to clean up. Send pictures to the club to post on Facebook. A rain date is set for April 22.

Seed and plant swap

Bring seeds, sprouts, cuttings and potted plants to share to the Crossroad Community Church April 27 for a seed swap.

The event is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Participants should label their seeds and plants and drop them off at the swap table.

Refreshments will be available, including coffee, and there will be a pot decorating activity for kids and door prizes. The church is located at 14 Lewiston Road.

Saturday night church supper

A supper at the First Congregational Church of Gray will take place at 5 p.m. April 27.

Meals are $10 per person, paid at the door. The menu includes casseroles, salads, baked pea beans. hot dogs, breads and dessert. The church is wheelchair accessible. The church can be contacted at 657-4279.

