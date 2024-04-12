Yoga with horses

Join the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals and Ashley Flowers Yoga for a unique yoga experience stretching next to the horses at the organization’s farm at 279 River Road in Windham.

The hour-long sessions take place on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. They will be held rain or shine. The next three sessions are scheduled for May 12, June 9 and July 14.

The cost is $12 per session. Any additional donations will go to the MSSPA. For more information, go to msspa.org or contact the society at 892-3040 or info@msspa.org.

History of PWD

Portland Water District Environmental Services Manager Paul Hunt will discuss the history of PWD, from its formation in 1869 to the present, at the Windham Historical Society’s presentation April 27.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. at the Little Meetinghouse at 719 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham. Light refreshments will be served. Attendance is free but donations to the historical society are accepted.

Free community dinners

There will be two more free community dinners in Windham this month. Both take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church at 40 Windham Center Road.

Advertisement

The first is on April 18, hosted by St. Anne’s, and the second is hosted by Faith Lutheran Church on April 25. For more information, contact St. Anne’s at 892-8447.

Help fight hunger

The RSU 14 Backpack Program is looking for community members to make monthly donations to help elementary school children facing food insecurity.

Donations can be $10 or $25 per month. Businesses may want to give $125 per month. For more information, contact Ryan Roderick at rroderick@rsu14.org or call 892-1800, ext. 2012.

Cancer support

The Windham Cancer Support Group is having two meetings in April. The first is for caregivers only and will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Windham Public Library. The regular meeting of the group will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 30, also at the library. This meeting is open to anyone affected by the disease. All meetings are confidential.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: