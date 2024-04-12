ROME — Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company said Friday on Instagram.
“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post. “Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me,” Puglisi added.
The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.
The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family. “His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,” said Sergio Azzolari, CEO of the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.
