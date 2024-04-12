The 13th annual Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend race, hosted by the Travis Mills Foundation and presented by New Balance Foundation, will be held 8-11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at Brunswick Landing. New in 2024 is a 10K run in addition to the 5K walk/run. The races will begin and end at Brunswick Recreation Center, 220 Neptune Drive, Brunswick.

“This is an event for the entire family and for all levels of athleticism and abilities,” said U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills. “I encourage you to take a few hours out of your Memorial Day Weekend to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our country; Miles for Mills is a positive, reflective and fun way to pay tribute to these servicemembers.”

The race was established and is named after Mills, who in 2012 set his backpack down on an IED, becoming one of five quadruple amputees from the war in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries. Since then, Mills has made it his mission to give back to other post-9/11 recalibrated veterans like himself, and their families.

The Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat opened in 2017 in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine. The foundation has supported barrier-free living for thousands of our nation’s heroes and their families.

Last year, Miles for Mills raised $170,000 for our nation’s heroes; it’s the foundation’s goal to raise $200,000 during the 2024 event, which supports the seven robust programs offered at the foundation for post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families. The event will also include food, drinks, music, children’s activities, awards and an after-party at Flight Deck Brewing.

“As Miles for Mills grows each year, the Travis Mills Foundation is pleased to share this special event with folks near and far, those members of the military, along with the loved ones and friends who support them and beyond,” said Heather Hemphill, executive director for the foundation. “We are incredibly excited to announce the addition of the 10K run this year, and hope that it will draw another league of runners to a race that’s quickly becoming one of Maine’s most loved running events.”

Registration (www.milesformills.org) is $35 per person for the 5K run/walk. Registration for the 10K Run is $45. Registrants receive a free T-shirt if signed up by April 15 (while supplies last).

Molly Lovell-Keely is communications and marketing manager for the Travis Mills Foundation. She can be reached at molly@travismillsfoundation.org or 207-632-7475.

