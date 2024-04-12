KENNEBUNKPORT – Kennebunkport Conservation Trust announced last week that Nikki Schlie has been promoted to the position of full time assistant director of finance and outreach.

Schlie was originally hired by the trust as a part-time booker in 2021. Schlie has a business administration degree, with additional courses on nonprofit financial management. Her position at the the trust involves preparation and management of the budget, maintaining financial records, managing financial reports for the board of directors, donor management, accounts payable, payroll services, and bookkeeping.

She is currently implementing a donor and volunteer management software program, Little Green Light, to enhance outreach and collaboration between the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust team, community members, donors, volunteers, and other trust organizations.

In addition to working for the trust, Schlie serves on the Arundel Conservation Trust Board of Directors as their treasurer. She and her husband Jeremiah live in Arundel with their dog and two cats.

