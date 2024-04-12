SACO – It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce Raymond Laurence Bergeron of Saco, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 8, 2024, at the age of 66.

Raymond was born on Feb. 13, 1958, in Worcester, Mass., to the late Hector Bergeron and Mary Johnston Bergeron. He was one of five sons.

Raymond graduated from Holy Name High School in Worcester, attended Fitchburg State College of Massachusetts and graduated from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland, Maine. After graduating, he worked in the electrical engineering field for Stone & Webster in Boston. Later he moved to Maine and took employment with what is now Stantec Engineering where he worked until his passing.

The Bergeron and Johnston families grew up summering in Camp Ellis Beach, Maine, where they all shared a love for the unique coastal community. This is where he met many lifelong friends and future family, most important of all his wife of 42 years, Norma, who lived in Camp Ellis year round. Norma’s five brothers became like brother’s of his own.

Ray and Norma’s love for the area brought them back to Maine where they raised their children, Jessica and William “Billy”, close to Camp Ellis on the Ferry Road.

Ray loved to walk in the woods and appreciated the nature and wildlife around him. He could identify trees, plants and animal life. If he didn’t know something he would research it for hours!!! He shared his passion for the outdoors by taking his family on overnight canoe trips on the Saco River, and hiking and camping in many State and National Parks. He loved being on the ocean, fishing, diving for surf clams, listening to music a little too loud, cook outs, and a cold craft beer. One of his favorite activities was walking around Camp Ellis, chatting and joking with neighbors, and checking on the local fisherman down at the dock.

Ray was a genuinely kind and caring man who was devoted to his family and friends. He was always willing to help others. He also had quite the unique sense of humor and was always trying to make people laugh. He leaves his family and friends with many wonderful happy memories.

Maine was his happy place!!!

Ray leaves behind his wife Norma; daughter Jessica Cunningham, her husband Eric, their daughter Sunny Ellis, and their dogs Buddy and Wren of Virgina; son William and his significant other Theresa of Massachusetts; brother John and his wife Sharon of Virgina; sister-in-law Nicole Bergeron of Maine; sister-in-law Debra Bergeron of New Hampshire; mother-in-law Joan Larochelle of Maine; brother-in-law Steven Larochelle and wife Donna of Maine; brother-in-law Peter Larochelle and significant other Kim of Maine; brother-in-law Michael Larochelle and wife Robin of Maine; brother-in-law John Larochelle and wife Debbie of Maine; brother-in-law Matthew Larochelle and wife Cathy of New Hampshire; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents Hector and Mary; brothers William, Charles, and Robert; father-in-law Normand Larochelle; several uncles and aunts and cousins; and his beloved four-legged friends Jack, Kitty I, and Kitty II.

Calling hours Monday April 15, 2024 5-7 PM at Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St. Saco.

Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home Tuesday April 16, 2024 11 AM followed by a graveside ceremony at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ray’s name to “SOS Saco Bay” by visiting sossacobay.com or mailing a donation to SOS Saco Bay, Inc.

36 Lower Beach Road,

Saco, ME 04072.

