AUGUSTA — The Senate is looking to exempt the only store in the state that would be impacted by a bill prohibiting tobacco sales near schools.
Fresh Approach, a deli in Portland, would lose its license to sell tobacco under a bill sponsored by Rep. Matt Moonen, D-Portland, to prohibit tobacco sales within 300 feet of a school.
But the Senate voted unanimously on Friday to change the bill to allow existing stores, including if that store is sold to another owner, to continue tobacco sales.
Sen. Ben Chipman, D-Portland, said he received many emails from constituents concerned that bill would create an economic hardship for the store, leading to its closure. Fresh Approach is an overall benefit to the community, Chipman said.
“They have provided food to hungry kids. They have donated to charities,” Chipman said. “(They’re) a family owned small grocery store that’s been there for decades, so I hope we can pass this amendment to allow them to continue to operate and not be unfairly punished by a bull that would really only impact them.”
Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Calais, said she offered the amendment because she’s not confident that only one store would be affected.
“I know Rep. Moonen has stated that there is only one business that is left that falls within that line,” Moore said. “I’m concerned that may not be as accurate as we think, so I want to make sure that we don’t put any business out of business.”
Moore said her amendment also preserves the new owners of an existing business, since such licenses can factor into the value and equity of a business, which she would like to preserve.
The bill, L.D. 2157, now heads back to the House of Representatives, where it passed in a narrow, 74-70, vote on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.