HOCKEY

Mac Welsher scored 5:38 into overtime to give the Adirondack Thunder a 5-4 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

It was the fourth straight loss for Maine, which still moved back into sole possession of fourth place in the North Division by earning one point for getting to overtime. The Mariners can clinch a playoff berth by winning their last two games at Adirondack, or by matching results with Trois-Rivières, which has two home games remaining against Worcester. One Maine win and one regulation loss for Trois-Rivières would also be enough for the Mariners.

The Thunder erased four one-goal deficits. Brooklyn Kalmikov, Sebastian Vidmar, Owen Pederson and Adam Mechura scored for the Mariners.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been cleared to return to practice on a limited basis as he recovers from a lacerated spleen, the team said.

Stone was injured on Feb. 20 after a hit from the Nashville Predators’ Yakov Trenin. In 56 games this season for the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Stone has 16 goals and 37 assists.

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy each had two goals, and the United States scored six times in the second period en route to a 10-0 victory over Japan in the quarterfinals in Ithaca, New York.

The U.S. advances to face Finland on Saturday. Canada plays the Czech Republic in the other semifinal.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Novak Djokovic is back in the semifinals for the first time since he won the clay-court tournament for the second time in 2015, as the top-ranked Serb secured a spot in the last four with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Alex De Minaur.

At 36, Djokovic is the oldest semifinalist in the tournament’s Open era, which began in 1968.

Djokovic will next take on Norway’s Casper Ruud, who beat Ugo Humbert of France, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. The other semifinal is Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner against two-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

OLYMPICS

TRACK AND FIELD: Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas tore her left Achilles tendon and will miss this year’s Paris Games.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan, the world-record holder and a seven-time world champion, said on her Instagram account that she was injured while training in Spain. She had surgery in Madrid on Thursday.

