Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton fields a ground ball during a 7-0 loss to the Angels on Friday in Boston. Hamilton made an error in the first inning, when Los Angeles scored three times. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

BOSTON — Reid Detmers allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and Taylor Ward matched a season high with three RBI to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Boston Red Sox 7-0 on Friday night.

UP NEXT

WHO: Los Angeles (Canning 0-1) at Boston Red Sox (TBD)

WHEN: 4:10 p.m. Saturday

TELEVISION: NESN

The Angels sent seven batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs (one earned) against Boston right-hander Tanner Houck (2-1), who had not allowed a run in his two previous starts this season, spanning 12 innings. Houck matched a career high with seven runs allowed (four earned) on a career-high 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The left-handed Detmers (3-0) had a similar outing to his last – an April 6 win against Boston – when he allowed one run on three hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts in six innings. He had two walks on Friday.

Ward’s two-run homer with two outs in the sixth, scoring Mike Trout who singled, ended Houck’s night with left-hander Brennan Bernardino entering.

Boston made three errors, matching a season high on April 5 against the Angels. The Red Sox are 0-4 at Fenway Park.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Robert Stephenson, out with right shoulder inflammation, will start a rehab assignment this weekend.

Red Sox: Shortstop Trevor Story had “successful” labrum surgery on Friday, the team announced. … RHP Isaiah Campbell was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder impingement. INF/OF Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his place on the roster. … 3B Rafael Devers was out of the starting lineup, the second straight game and fourth this season he has missed with shoulder soreness.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles