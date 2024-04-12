BOSTON — Reid Detmers allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and Taylor Ward matched a season high with three RBI to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Boston Red Sox 7-0 on Friday night.
The Angels sent seven batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring three runs (one earned) against Boston right-hander Tanner Houck (2-1), who had not allowed a run in his two previous starts this season, spanning 12 innings. Houck matched a career high with seven runs allowed (four earned) on a career-high 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The left-handed Detmers (3-0) had a similar outing to his last – an April 6 win against Boston – when he allowed one run on three hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts in six innings. He had two walks on Friday.
Ward’s two-run homer with two outs in the sixth, scoring Mike Trout who singled, ended Houck’s night with left-hander Brennan Bernardino entering.
Boston made three errors, matching a season high on April 5 against the Angels. The Red Sox are 0-4 at Fenway Park.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Angels: RHP Robert Stephenson, out with right shoulder inflammation, will start a rehab assignment this weekend.
Red Sox: Shortstop Trevor Story had “successful” labrum surgery on Friday, the team announced. … RHP Isaiah Campbell was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder impingement. INF/OF Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his place on the roster. … 3B Rafael Devers was out of the starting lineup, the second straight game and fourth this season he has missed with shoulder soreness.
