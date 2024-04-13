BOSTON — Triston Casas hit a long two-run homer in a four-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox cleaned up their season-long defensive problems in a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for their first home victory of the season.

UP NEXT WHO: Los Angeles Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Boston Red Sox (Bello 1-1) WHEN: 1:35 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: NESN

Masataka Yoshida added two RBI singles for the Red Sox. They opened 0-4 at home while committing eight errors that led to nine unearned runs. For the season, they have made 14 errors, accounting for 15 unearned runs.

But on Saturday they were clean in the field, including a nice play up-the-middle by shortstop David Hamilton that led to a forceout. The game ended with a nifty 6-4-3 double play.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer for the Angels, who beat Boston 7-0 in the series opener Friday. Mike Trout went 0 for 4 with a strikeout.

Wearing their City Connect uniforms that pay tribute to the Boston Marathon’s finish-line colors, with bright yellow jerseys and powder blue hats, for the second straight game, the Red Sox broke ahead with the four-run first against Griffin Canning (0-2).

Yoshida had an RBI single before Casas belted a drive estimated at 429 feet over the Angels bullpen, making it 3-0. When he got into the dugout after trotting around the bases, someone draped a B.A.A. 5K medal around his neck. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora ran the race in the morning.

Ceddanne Rafaela’s run-scoring single made it 4-0 before the Red Sox added two more runs in the second.

Greg Weissert (1-1) worked two innings of scoreless relief, with three strikeouts, for the victory.

Boston improved to 28-8 wearing the yellow and blue.

Looking to play better defense, the Red Sox took infield before batting practice about three hours prior to the game’s start.

Canning was tagged for seven runs – six earned – in four innings.

Recalled from Triple-A Worcester before the game, Boston starter Cooper Criswell gave up two runs in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Third baseman Rafael Devers was out of the lineup for the third straight game and fifth game this season because of a sore left shoulder. “I’ll give him today, probably (Sunday),” Cora said. “I’m shooting for Monday, he’s shooting for (Sunday). We’ll have a debate about that. I just want to make sure he’s OK. He’s too important for us.” … Utility player Romy Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left wrist. … Enmanuel Valdez left the game after injuring his left thumb when Miguel Sanó fell on him making a tag at the end of a pickoff play near second base.

