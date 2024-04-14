BOSTON — Masataka Yoshida hit his first homer of the season, one of three home runs by Boston on Sunday, and the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angeles, 5-4.

Yoshida’s two-run homer off reliever José Suarez in the sixth inning gave the Red Sox a 5-2 lead. Tyler O’Neill and Triston Casas hit back-to-back two-out homers in the first off left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-1).

“The pitch count was up and we took advantage of Suarez out there with Masa,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. “It was a good one, good game plan.”

After going seven scoreless innings in each of his first two starts, Anderson allowed three runs on four hits and three walks (one intentional) in 4 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts.

“I couldn’t land good pitches and they did a good job on a couple of mistakes in the middle,” Anderson said. “They put really good swings on.”

Brandon Drury hit his first home run of the season off Boston starter Brayan Bello (2-1), who went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

“This season is still young,” Bello said through a team interpreter. “I’m going to keep working to go deeper into games. My goal is to go seven innings.”

With the game tied 2-2 in the fifth, Pablo Reyes drove in the go-ahead run. Jarren Duran drew a one-out walk and scored from first on Duran’s double off the wall in left-center.

Kenley Jansen got his fourth save, giving him 424 for his career. He tied John Franco for fifth most in major league history.

Jansen had a shaky ninth inning, allowing his first three batters to reach base. He gave up a run on Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly before striking out Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout to end the game.

Rendon had two hits. After starting the season 0 for 21, he has gone 12 for 29 (.414).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: First baseman Nolan Schanuel (testicular contusion) was out of the starting lineup but available off the bench. He left Saturday’s game in the bottom of the third inning after fouling off a pitch in the top of the inning. He is expected back in the lineup on Monday.

Red Sox: Third baseman Rafael Devers was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game because of a sore left shoulder. Manager Alex Cora said he thinks Devers will be back in the lineup on Monday against Cleveland. … Infielder Vaughn Grissom, out all season because of a left hamstring strain, went 0 for 4 serving as the DH in a rehab game for Triple-A Worcester. Utilityman Rob Refsnyder, who has been sidelined since spring training because of a left toe fracture, played right field for Worcester and went 1 for 3.

