A Portland man has been charged with trafficking drugs after authorities say he delivered fentanyl to an undercover agent.

James Ferrar, 30, was arrested Thursday by officers from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Portland Police Department, according to an MDEA news release.

According to the release, officers had been investigating Ferrar for a month prior to his arrest. That investigation included other undercover drug purchases, authorities said.

Following the arrest, agents searched Ferrar’s West End apartment, finding around $10,000 worth of fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials and other items “indicative of illegal drug trafficking,” according to the release.

Ferrar faces three counts of unlawful trafficking and had his bail set at $1,000. He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail.

