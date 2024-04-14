A recent Gorham High School graduate was hospitalized Friday night after hitting a tractor-trailer head-on while trying to pass a vehicle in Gray.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Kameron Dupra, 20, had crossed the center line heading east on West Gray Road just before 7:30 p.m. He struck the tractor-trailer and wound up in a ditch. Dupra was treated at Maine Medical Center for his injuries, dispatchers said.

The crash is still under investigation, but dispatchers say Dupra was driving with a suspended license.

The truck that Dupra struck hit another tractor-trailer after the collision before it ended up in the ditch, dispatchers said. The truck drivers weren’t hurt, but both trucks and the SUV that Dupra was driving were badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

