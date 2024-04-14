AUGUSTA — Maine is set to become the latest state to join an interstate compact for social worker licensure.

The proposal is designed to make it easier for social workers to practice in new states. Proponents say the process of seeking a separate license in each state is time consuming and inefficient, and leaves communities with unmet needs.

The Maine Legislature passed a bill to join the compact on Friday. Seven other states have enacted similar legislation, and the proposal is pending in at least 19 others, according to the National Association of Social Workers.

“This measure would increase the mobility of social workers, enhance access to professional social work services and improve continuity of care when clients travel or relocate, helping ensure that Mainers can get the quality care they deserve,” said Maine Rep. Lydia Crafts, a Newcastle Democrat who is also a licensed clinical social worker.

New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut are all considering proposals to join the compact, supporters of the proposal said. The closest state to New England that has enacted legislation is Virginia.

The National Association of Social Workers said the states will create a compact commission to govern the compact and ensure coordination.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: