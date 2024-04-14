McGurl, Carole A. (Shea) 85, of South Portland, March 13. Celebration 12:30 p.m., April 20, St. Joseph’s Church, Charlton, Mass.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
McGurl, Carole A. (Shea) 85, of South Portland, March 13. Celebration 12:30 p.m., April 20, St. Joseph’s Church, Charlton, Mass. ...
McGurl, Carole A. (Shea) 85, of South Portland, March 13. Celebration 12:30 p.m., April 20, St. Joseph’s Church, Charlton, Mass.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.