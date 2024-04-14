BRUNSWICK – Mr. Henri Jean Vincent, 67, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024, with his loving family at his side. He is the husband of Ann (Claffey) Vincent.
Henri’s funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick at a date and time to be announced. Full obituary to follow in the next edition.
Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.