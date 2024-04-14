BRUNSWICK – Mr. Henri Jean Vincent, 67, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024, with his loving family at his side. He is the husband of Ann (Claffey) Vincent.

Henri’s funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick at a date and time to be announced. Full obituary to follow in the next edition.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

