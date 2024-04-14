PORTLAND – Jean Frances Crandon, 83, formerly of North Deering, passed away on April 9, 2024 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born in Portland, a daughter of Charles and Nina Crandon. She graduated from Deering High School and the University of Maine with a master’s degree in Special Education. She began teaching and was considered an excellent teacher by her many students over the years. She retired from the Portland School system after her long career.

After retirement, she worked at Woods at Canco. She was known for always helping others, often putting their needs ahead of her own. Jean cared for her aging parents who both lived into their 90s until their passing.

She was well loved by her church friends and attended weekly services until she was unable. She especially enjoyed spending her summers at the family camp on Sebago Lake.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, George Crandon.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Crandon and his wife Greta of Westbrook; nieces Diane Patchell, Donna Usher, Debra Colcord; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; two great-great-nieces.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Jean’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092