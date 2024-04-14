SOUTH PORTLAND – After a long illness, Joan K. Cannell, 93, died at home on March 29, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Born July 12, 1930 in New York City, N.Y., to Robert H. and Mary G. (Nelson) Kelby, Joan was the granddaughter of New York State Supreme Court Judge Charles H. Kelby. She was raised in White Plains, N.Y. where she graduated from high school in 1948.

Following high school graduation, Joan pursued her desire to attend a small liberal arts college far from any city. She left Grand Central Station on the State of Maine train heading for Colby College in Waterville. At Colby, Joan joined Tri Delta sorority, as well as the cheerleading squad. She also met the love of her life, fellow student, football player and GI veteran, Bob Cannell. They made a handsome pair, and Joan was voted Miss Phi Delta at Bob’s fraternity. The two of them made many lifelong friends at Colby, and Joan was among a group of 10 who kept up a round robin correspondence for over 50 years.

After graduation, Joan worked for a year in New York City, N.Y. doing employment testing and evaluation for a large firm. She and Bob were married in 1953 and lived first in Connecticut, where Joan worked at New Haven Savings Bank until their first child, Bill, was born. Their next move was to East Greenwich, R.I. where their daughters, Joyce and Audrey, were born. When Bob started working for Pendleton Woolen Mills, they moved to Cape Elizabeth which Joan said, “felt like coming home.” After a brief stint in Rochester, N.Y., they returned to Cape Elizabeth where they raised their children, and where Joan resided for over 60 years.

Joan was employed by the Cape Elizabeth School Department for 17 years, during which she earned her master’s in Education at University of Southern Maine. She became one of the first Special Ed teachers in the Cape Elizabeth school district. Her sister, Cindy, believes it was Joan’s tutelage of her that inspired her to become an educator.

In retirement, Joan and Bob spent part of each winter in Casey Key, Fla. where they enjoyed time among a community of Maine friends, as well as new and returning friends from other parts of the country.

Joan’s interests were many, and included tennis, golf with the 9-Hole Golf Group at the Purpoodock Club, the Garden Club and serving on the flower committee at First Congregational Church UCC in South Portland. She enjoyed solitary walks through Fort Williams and Crecent Beach. After Bob’s death in 2000, Joan pursued her interest in music, and started lessons on piano and keyboard, playing both at home and for residents at nursing facilities. Even afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, she continued to enjoy music, and spent hours at her organ keyboard.

As her illness progressed, Joan’s daughters, Joyce and Audrey, worked hard to fulfill her wish to stay at home. Her last months were spent surrounded by her daughters, granddaughters and great-grandson.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Bob; and her brother, Robert Kelby.

She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Urnaitis of Boca Raton, Fla.; her son, Bill Cannell (Lori) of Windham, her daughters Joyce Cannell of South Portland, Audrey Doyle (Bill) of South Portland; grandchildren Robby, Kelby, Phelan, Leah; one great-grandchild, Christopher; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service later in the year.

To view Joan’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Association

or Northern Light

Hospice Care