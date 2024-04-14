GORHAM – Michael “Mike” A. Williams, 57, passed suddenly in his sleep on April 10, 2024.

He loved to be outside fishing and hunting. He used to go on fishing adventures with his wife and got such joy when she did a little happy dance after making a catch. He enjoyed gardening then canning after harvesting.

He had a fierce love for animals, occasionally bringing home an injured bird or an unloved ferret he bonded to while working on a job. He loved and raised many dogs and even a cat. He was a quiet man that loved with all his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, of almost 24 years; his mother, Marilyn; nephews, nieces; and tons of cousins.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 3 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough.

Please see Hobbs website for more details at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous