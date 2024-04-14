YARMOUTH – Pauline “Polly” (Whalen) O’Brien died April 1, 2024 in a Yarmouth healthcare facility.
She was born March 1, 1936 in Owl’s Head, the daughter of the late Edwin G. and Madeline (Oliver) Whalen.
Polly graduated from South Portland High School, class of 1956, After graduation she went on to become a stewardess and flew for Northeast Airlines from 1957 to 1961. She married Peter Cunningham O’Brien, a businessman from Newton, Mass. and raised three children in suburban Boston, Mass., then South Portland – Susan M. O’Brien of Cape Elizabeth, Maureen O’Brien Moran of South Portland, and Timothy W. O’Brien of Portland.
Peter C. O’Brien predeceased her in 1980.
She was employed for many years at Hannaford Supermarket in South Portland in customer service. Eventually retiring for a short period before finding a passion working with the children of South Portland as a bus aide for many additional years.
She also leaves behind a son in-law, Ronald E. Moran; and a brother, Michael Whalen, his wife Virginia and a sister, Beverly Whalen Carroll, all of South Portland. In addition, two, much-loved grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Her love of gardening, friends, family and community will be her true testament.
A special thanks and remembrance to the staff at Brentwood Care facility in Yarmouth. From nursing, to housekeeping and all other support members and volunteers, you were there for us in a time of need.
No memorial service is currently planned, though a celebration of life is scheduled for a future date.
To share memories of Polly or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com
