CARIBOU / SCARBOROUGH – Roger L. Edgecomb, 84, husband of the late Wanda (Morrell) Edgecomb, passed away Wednesday morning April 10, 2024 in Scarborough, following a period of declining health.
He was born Dec. 1, 1939 in Limestone, the son of Almond J. “AJ” and Dorothy (Ouellette) Edgecomb. Roger was a member of the Limestone High School, class of 1957 and was married to Wanda Morrell on Oct. 28, 1961. Roger had been self-employed as a potato farmer in Limestone and later Caribou for much of his life. He was past president of the Maine Farmers Association, a member of Agway, a past board member of the Maine Potato Growers, and while in school, the Limestone Future Farmers of America.
Roger greatly enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, stock car racing, owning and flying his private airplane, seafood, and possessed a wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his wife, Wanda; two brothers, Carl and David Edgecomb, and one sister, Barbara Edgecomb.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Glen and Ronalyn Edgecomb of Caribou, Dalton and Yvette Edgecomb of Estero, Fla., Tod and Shari Edgecomb of Scarborough, one daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Timothy Leahy of Warner Robins, Ga.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter and Margie Edgecomb of Caribou, Timothy and Katrina Edgecomb of Ringgold, Ga., four sisters, Aline Drost of Woodland, Judy Dionne of Las Vegas, Nev., Gail Kinney and her husband Dale of Abington, Va., Julie Armillotti and her husband David of Winthrop; 16 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Wednesday, April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Giberson-Dorsey Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 144 Main St., Fort Fairfield. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ellen Cleaves officiating. Interment will follow at St. Albans Anglican Cemetery, Medford, New Brunswick. A time of continued fellowship with refreshments will take place at the VFW Paul Lockhart Post No. 6187, Presque Isle Street, Fort Fairfield immediately following the interment service.
Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.gibersondorseyfuneralhome.com
Those who wish may contribute in memory of Roger to the
Limestone United
Methodist Church,
2 Burleigh Ave.,
Limestone, ME 04750
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
