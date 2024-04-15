‘A Murder is Announced’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and April 25, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through April 27. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $15. sacorivertheatre.org

The Originals at Saco River Theatre kick off their 34th season on a suspenseful note with Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced.” A newspaper in a small village runs an announcement stating the exact day, time and location of a murder at Little Paddocks, a guest house owned by Miss Letitia Blacklock. Who should be worried, and what is the motive? Detective Jane Marple is on the case as the body count rises along with the plot twists. Short on cash? The performance on April 25 is pay-what-you-like.

Chris Smither

8 p.m. Friday, Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $30, stonemountainartscenter.com; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, $30 in advance, $35 at the door, $10 students and kids, ticketstripe.com/smither

There are two opportunities to see folk and blues singer-songwriter Chris Smither this weekend. Smither turns 80 this year and has been releasing albums since 1970. His new one, “All Of The Bones,” is out on May 3 and fans can expect to hear some tunes from it, including the gritty, poetic title track that dances with Chris Cheek’s saxophone.

Maine Comic & Toy Con

3-8 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $23 to $103, ages 4 and under free. crossarenaportland.com

Maine Comic and Toy Con is billed as “three amazing days of pure geek fun,” and the description sure fits, as the event includes lots of cosplay along with costume contests, celebrity guests with autograph and photo opportunities, video games, guest panels, and a slew of vendors with toys, comic books, art and other pop culture goodies. Ratchet up the good times by heading to the Friday night kickoff at the Holiday Inn By the Bay at 88 Spring St. in Portland. The party goes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Mineral, Gem & Jewelry Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick South, Thompson’s Point, Portland; $5, $4 seniors and teens, 12 and under free. mainemineralclub.org

More than 50 dealers will display thousands of mineral specimens, fossils, beads, jewelry, healing crystals and more at the Maine Mineralogical and Geological Society’s 39th annual Mineral, Gem & Jewelry Show. There also will be opportunities to see fluorescent minerals under ultraviolet light in a special enclosure.

Halloween at Hadlock

1 p.m. Sunday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $15 to $20. portlandseadogs.com

Have a scary good time cheering for our Sea Dogs as they try to skin the New Hampshire Fisher Cats during the Halloween at Hadlock game. Costumes are very much encouraged and trick-or-treating will happen all over the park. This is the first Kids Club game of the season, and fans under 16 can become members for free. Perks include a welcome letter from Slugger and one free ticket to each of the season’s six Kids Club games, among other goodies.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »