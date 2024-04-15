Red’s Dairy Freeze at 167 Cottage Road in South Portland opened for the season on March 9. The ice cream stand was originally called Tastee Freeze. Leonard “Red” Bolling opened the shop in 1952. Photo published in the Evening Express on July 17, 1990. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives

