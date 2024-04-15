BASEBALL

Coach: Tony DiBiase (fourth year, 30-24 overall record)

2023 record: 10-8 (Lost, 6-3, to Falmouth in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Chris Murphy (Senior), Liam Backman (Junior), Devin Kelly (Junior), Reis Stamaris (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 30 FALMOUTH, May 4 SCARBOROUGH, May 7 @ Marshwood, May 10 @ Gorham, May 14 @ Thornton Academy, May 18 @ Portland, May 21 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “We’re really young this year. Our arms are OK, but they’re inexperienced. Defensively, I think we’ll be fine. I don’t know about our hitting. We just haven’t had enough game action yet. We have talent, but it’s a very tough league. We’re always going to be competitive. I think this team will keep getting better. We want to be tough at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus finished strong a year ago, nearly upsetting Falmouth in the quarterfinals, and expects to be a contender again this season, although there are a lot of question marks around the team. The Stags weren’t able to have much of a preseason due to weather (“In my 48 years coaching, it’s been as bad as I’ve seen,” DiBiase said), but were hoping a preseason trip to Florida would help put the pieces together.

Projected ace Brian Connolly decided to forego his senior season at Cheverus to attend Winchendon School in Massachusetts before playing next year at Wake Forest University, but the cupboard isn’t bare. Murphy, who will play at the University of Southern Maine a year from now, will be a top pitcher, along with Kelly and freshman A.J. Lauture, who shows great promise. Kelly (who also plays first base) and Murphy (a second baseman when he’s not pitching) are top hitters. Lauture will be at shortstop when he doesn’t pitch. In the outfield, Stamaris wields a potentially strong bat, while Backman also has experience.

The Stags hope to generate some consistent offense this season. If that happens, they’ll be in the mix. There might be some growing pains in the weeks to come, but look for this squad to be dangerous by the end of the year.

SOFTBALL

Coach: John Eisenhart (first year)

2023 record: 9-9 (Lost, 11-6, to Biddeford in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Kelsey Cassidy (Senior), Ashley Connor (Junior), Bella Napolitano (Junior), Delia Tremble (Junior), Anna Goodman (Sophomore), Anna Kennedy-Jensen (Sophomore), Hailey Lamontagne (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 20 SCARBOROUGH, May 10 GORHAM, May 13 @ Biddeford, May 15 PORTLAND, May 24 @ Windham

Coach’s comment: “Sorry for the coach-speak, but we want to improve weekly, gel as team, improve on last year’s record, make the playoffs and improve on where finished last year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus was competitive a year ago with a very young nucleus and this season, with some key additions, might just shoot up the ladder to the point where it could compete for a title if all goes well. The Stags welcome a new coach in Eisenhart, a former assistant at Cheverus and Greely, who spent several years as the Westbrook baseball coach earlier this century. He’s assisted by Ralph Hendrix and Amy Ashley, the school’s athletic director. That group will have fun putting some talented pieces in place.

Connor, who was an honorable mention league all-star in 2023, was the team’s top pitcher last season and will contribute on the mound again, but this year’s ace projects to be highly touted freshman Addison DeRoche, who is a star in the making on the mound, as well as in the infield. DeRoche is already getting interest from big-name colleges and has made a name for herself in travel softball. Goodman will also get an opportunity to pitch as the season progresses. Cheverus has all the makings of a shut-down staff. Napolitano (.326 average, five doubles during an honorable mention all-star campaign a year ago) and Kennedy-Jensen (.312, one home run, eight runs batted in, 15 runs scored) are top hitters who will each see time behind the plate and also at third base. Connor (.316, 1 home run, 10 RBI) and Goodman (.277, five doubles, nine RBI) will be in the infield the majority of the time, along with Cassidy (.364, 18 runs, 12 steals). The outfield features Lamontagne in centerfield. She was a first-team league all-star last season when she hit .460, belted three home runs and drove in a team-high 23 runs. Tremble (.351, 16 runs, 14 steals) is another veteran outfielder who will be a key contributor. Freshman Abby Kelly is going to quickly make a name for herself as well. She can play infield or outfield.

The Stags are ready to join the upper echelon in Class A South and believe they have what it takes to make the deepest playoff run in their history (a semifinal round trip in 2014 is the current benchmark). If this group lives up to billing, they’re going to be a lot of fun to watch in the weeks to come.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Michael Wilcox (first year)

2023 record: 5-9 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Preston Fallon (Senior), Elijah Timlin (Senior), Bear Dockendorf (Junior), Quin Gleason (Junior), Matt Hahn (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 23 @ Scarborough, April 30 KENNEBUNK, May 6 MARSHWOOD, May 24 @ Deering, May 30 PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “We hope to be one of the last four teams standing in the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus has a new coach and high hopes this season and after a 9-7 win at Biddeford in the opener, there’s reason to believe the Stags can make a run and post their first winning record since 2017.

Cheverus’ success will start in the faceoff circle where Timlin, a captain, looks to be a difference-maker. Freshman Griffin Macleod will also see time. Other top midfielders include Gleason and sophomore Elliot Louie. Up top, Hahn, an honorable mention all-star in 2023, is a top scoring threat. Sophomore Matt Paradis will also be heard from. The defense is paced by Fallon, a captain and first-team league all-star a year ago, and Dockendorf. Sophomore Evan Metivier is another defenseman to watch. Sophomore Peter Jones and freshman Dario Igani were vying for the goalie spot at press time.

The Stags look to improve by the day and be a team that no one wants to face late in the season. If the pieces fall into place, this could be Cheverus’ best campaign in several years.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Will Tuttle (first year)

2023 record: 9-7 (Lost, 18-0, to eventual champion Kennebunk in Class A state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Reese Belanger (Senior), Mackenzie Cash (Senior), Maddie Doherty (Senior), Christina Lapoint (Junior), Sophia St. John (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 20 BRUNSWICK, April 23 @ Yarmouth, May 2 FALMOUTH, May 10 @ Scarborough, May 17 PORTLAND, May 23 KENNEBUNK

Coach’s comment: “We would like to see a deeper run into the playoffs. With a strong incoming freshmen class adding to our depth and exceptional senior leadership, we have a recipe for success.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus looks to build on last year’s momentum and with some returning talent, joined by promising newcomers, the Stags could make a deeper run under Tuttle, who moves over from the boys’ program.

Belanger, a captain and first-team league all-star last spring, will play an integral role in the midfield, taking draws and doing a little of everything. Freshman Sydney Brunelle, who will also take draws, is another midfielder of note. Up top, St. John (a first-team all-star in 2023), Cash (honorable mention last season) and Lapoint (All-Rookie team) will be top scoring threats, along with freshman Sophia Tamulevich. Doherty is a top defender. Senior Meredith McKeeman and freshman Lula Dockendorf were battling for the top goalie spot at press time.

The Stags have reason for optimism as a new season dawns. While they have a way to go to get to the level of perennial powerhouses Kennebunk and Yarmouth, they do have the pieces in place to take the next step and will make a name for themselves as the season progresses.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: John Wilkinson (fourth year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 10th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 14th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Dominic Cortez (Senior), Ambrose McCullough (Senior), Joe Osei (Senior), Brendan Rogers (Senior), George Kabongo (Junior)

(Girls) Olivia Conroy (Senior), Finley Brown (Junior), Annie Vigue (Junior), Grace Alexander (Sophomore), Amelia Dedekian (Sophomore), Alaina Holmes (Sophomore), Lucy Olson (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The top end of the boys’ roster is very talented, but depth will be an issue. We have added some athletes to the team that we hope will develop over the season. Look for Brendan and Dominic to make a run at being state champions in their respective events. This is a very young but experienced girls’ team. Many of the athletes are coming off being crowned the league champions in indoor track and we picked up some top athletes to help with the depth. We spread out well covering practically every offered track event. If the weather cooperates and we can stay healthy, the results are limitless.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus’ track program is loaded with talent this spring and both teams are poised to be at their best in the postseason.

The boys return Rogers, who was runner-up in the 400 and placed eighth in the 800 at last year’s Class A state meet. Rogers projects to be a top sprinter this spring. McCullough looks to be strong in the distance races. In the field events, Kabongo will be a threat in the jumps (he placed sixth in the high jump a year ago). Cortez (third in last year’s pole vault) hopes for another top finish in that event. Osei, who had a fabulous football season, will be a top thrower and is joined by sophomore Rocco Deschambault. While the Stags are chasing Portland in the league, they could break into the top 10 at states if all goes well.

On the girls’ side, Brown (fifth in the 300 hurdles a year ago) is a top returner. Sophomore Stella Hang is another hurdler to watch. Holmes is a veteran sprinter. She’s joined by freshman Macey Weisberg, who had a terrific indoor campaign. Alexander, Olson and Vigue will all be heard from in the distance events. Freshman Paige Alexander also figures into the mix. In the field events, Dedekian placed fifth in the pole vault last season and hopes to move up. Conroy is a veteran thrower who is joined by Hang and freshman Eleanor Snyder. Hang and Weisberg also look to score in the jumps. If all goes well, Cheverus will be challenging Portland and Scarborough for SMAA supremacy and could make some serious noise at states.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Ben Putnam (seventh year)

2023 record: 5-8 (Lost, 3-2, to Deering in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Anton Behuniak (Senior), Peter Wycoff (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “Our goals for the season are to get the freshmen up to speed playing at the varsity level and to improve upon last year’s record.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus made the playoffs last season and hopes for a longer stay this time around. This squad is young, but promising and could be a team to be reckoned with by the end of the year.

Behuniak was a second-team league all-star in 2023 and will be a top player this season. Wycoff is another veteran. They’re the proven commodities. Four freshman are the wild cards. If Will McCormack-Tutt, Jonah Nathanson, Garrett Thees and Andrew Wycoff can step in and make an impact, the Stags will be a team no one will want to face in the playoffs.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Ben Putnam (first year)

2023 record: 5-8 (Lost, 3-2, to Sanford in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Carolyn Bolduc (Senior), Meredith Cloutier (Senior), Lillian Hanley (Senior), Sofia Pothier (Senior), Sophia Monfa (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “The girls are working hard and I’m very encouraged by the progress they’re making. Hopefully we can improve upon last year’s record.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Putnam will also coach the girls’ team this spring. He takes over a squad that has a strong veteran core and could be poised for a move up the standings.

Bolduc, Cloutier, Hanley and Pothier are all veterans and senior leaders. Monfa also returns. They’re joined by three promising freshmen, Anica Hickey, Mary McCartney and Maddie Smith, who could help the Stags turn the corner.

