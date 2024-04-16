BASEBALL

Coach: Casey Lawrence (first year)

2023 record: 0-16 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Jackson Forest (Senior), Avery Lawrence (Senior), Tavian Lauture (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 19 @ Thornton Academy, May 4 PORTLAND, May 7 @ Scarborough, May 9 @ Falmouth, May 14 GORHAM, May 23 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 25 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “Our goal as a team is to build on the positive culture and history of Deering athletics and incorporate it back into the baseball program. The players have responded well and I’m encouraged by the effort I’ve seen so far. We have dedicated athletes and I look forward to being more competitive on the field this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering is poised to return to contention this spring under Lawrence, a link to the program’s glorious past. Lawrence played on the 1999 state championship team and is a longtime coach in the city at the Little League level. He inherits a squad that could turn some heads in the weeks to come.

The Rams return Avery Lawrence, who will play next year at Husson College in Bangor. Lawrence is a top pitcher and was an honorable mention league all-star in 2023. He’ll also see time in the infield and in centerfield. Lauture and sophomore Zade Smith are other hurlers of note. Forest and Lauture (when he’s not pitching) will help anchor the infield. Senior Andrew Cook, a transfer from Portland, will do everything from pitch, to play the infield and outfield. He’s a key addition.

Deering has a long way to go to return to glory, but a season of improvement and perhaps even a run at a playoff spot are realistic goals. Look for Avery Lawrence to enjoy a strong final high school season and for the Rams to begin to right the ship. Some early success would go a long way in restoring confidence.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Anais Aguirre (fourth year)

2023 record: 2-14 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Izzy Elder (Senior), Sophie Hill (Senior), Hailey Siteman (Senior), Julia Krush (Junior), Addy Blackburn (Sophomore), Bella McBrady (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 20 PORTLAND, April 26 @ South Portland, May 6 @ Cheverus, May 24 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We hope to be more competitive this season. We have new athletes that are mixing with the team who are athletic and coachable. The returning players are being strong leaders and encouraging a higher level of play.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has a veteran core and hopes to continue its climb back up the standings this spring.

Hill was an honorable mention league all-star in 2023. She’s a captain this season who will see time at first base and shortstop. Hill is a top hitter as well, batting .308 last season, with a .386 on-base percentage. McBrady is the Rams’ top pitcher. Siteman, another captain, will also see time on the hill. Krush is the catcher. Freshman Livia Ingrisano will also see time behind the plate. McBrady will also play the infield, as will Elder, a captain (.290 average, .450 OBP last year), Blackburn and sophomore Nora Lewicki. In the outfield, Siteman is a veteran. Blackburn, Ingrisano and Krush will also spend time there.

The Rams are hoping to be competitive early, earn some victories and gain confidence by the day. This could be one of the season’s feel-good stories by the end of the year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Geoff Arris (fourth year)

2023 record: 6-9 (Lost, 16-8, to Windham, in Class A state preliminary round)

Top returning players: Sam Anderson (Senior), Andrew Burke (Senior), Trip Marston (Senior), Archie Rubin (Senior), Zach Avan (Junior), Santino Cavallaro (Junior), Corbin Burke (Sophomore), Vinny Cavallaro (Sophomore), Joey Foley (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 17 @ Falmouth, May 3 YORK, May 14 WINDHAM, May 24 CHEVERUS, May 28 @ Scarborough, May 30 CHEVERUS

Coach’s comment: “Last season, we had a lot of success both on and off the field. We made it to the playoffs, had our best record in as many years and had both team and individual recognition and accolades. We would like to make it to the playoffs again and show the lacrosse community that we belong there. With the positive culture stemming from our returning players and the buy-in from the new guys, we have a real opportunity to make a difference. Assistant Coaches Jake Ricciardi and Andrew Burke have done an amazing job in helping to cultivate and reinforce our culture. It makes it that much easier to earn and build success for the team having true leaders.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering made great strides a year ago, improving from one victory to six and making the playoffs, with Arris earning Coach of the Year honors in the process. This spring, the Rams look to take another step and become a top contender in Class A. The pieces are in place for Deering to turn some heads.

Andrew Burke and Foley were both first-team league all-stars in 2023. Burke, a captain and last year’s Deering Spring Athlete of the Year, plans to play Division I lacrosse next year at LeMoyne College in New York. He scored 38 goals and had 31 assists last season and will produce plenty of firepower from his midfield position. He’ll also be a force in the faceoff circle. The elusive Foley dazzled as a freshman, scoring 46 goals and adding nine assists. He’s another top midfielder, along with Marston, a captain and faceoff specialist (9 goals, 13 assists), and freshman Jackson Nalli. Up top, Avan, Corbin Burke (20 goals, seven assists last year) and freshman Caleb Arris are top threats. Defensively, the Rams will rely on Anderson, Santino Cavallaro, Rubin and freshman Calvin Wolfgram to limit shots. Vinny Cavallaro, an honorable mention all-star last season, is poised to fluster the opposition in goal. He saved half the shots he faced a year ago.

Deering opened with a 16-6 loss to Thornton Academy (despite three goals from Corbin Burke) and has another perennial powerhouse, Falmouth, up next, but the schedule will ease and the wins will come. The Rams won’t sneak up on anyone this year, but they won’t need to. The program is heading in the right direction and by season’s end, Deering could be a team that no one wants to face.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Jacki Kelly (first year)

2023 record: 0-14 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Lauren Jackson (Senior), Shay Rosenthal (Senior), Olivia Cherry (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 26 @ Windham, May 9 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 11 @ Westbrook, May 28 CHEVERUS, May 30 @ Portland

Coach’s comment: “Our program is unique due to the absence of a JV team. Our goal this season is to continue to grow players on and off the field, while fostering a love for the sport. It’s exciting to have an opportunity to build a stronger team culture, while also striving to ignite a more competitive spirit and passion for the game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering begins a new era this spring under Kelly, who was part of a two-time state champion as a player at Brunswick before becoming a decorated player at the University of Southern Maine. Kelly previously coached with Maineiax Lacrosse and as an assistant at Falmouth. She inherits a squad with some promising athletes and will begin what she hopes is a quick rebuild.

Rosenthal, who just contributed to a memorable basketball season, is a top returner in the midfield. She’ll be a scoring threat who will also take draws. Jackson is another veteran midfielder. They’re joined by junior Elsa Freeman, the soccer standout, who is new to the team. Defensively, Cherry has experience. Sophomore Payton Legassey is a key newcomer at the position. Freshman Mel Zalikhova is in goal.

Deering started with a competitive 10-5 loss to Westbrook, despite four goals from Rosenthal. The Rams are going to show steady growth over the course of the season and will set the stage for future success in the program.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coaches:

(Boys) Ryan Graney (second year)

(Girls) Maria Curit (second year)

2023 results:

(Boys) 25th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 19th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Max Stratton (Senior), DeShawn Lamour (Junior), Luke Newell (Junior), Asa Tussing (Junior), Rocco Ciccomancini (Sophomore), Jalen Curtis (Sophomore), Peter Rank (Sophomore), Ellis Wood (Sophomore)

(Girls) Saya Breiting-Brown (Senior), Lara Gin (Senior), Mya Landry (Junior)

Coach Graney’s comment: “We will depend on a strong distance group to compete this year. This is a young team that lacks numbers, but should be competitive in the regular season.”

Coach Curit’s comment: “We will have strong competitors in most of the running and jumping events this spring. The goal for this season is to have a team that is tough and willing to step up in events when it is needed.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Deering teams feature athletes who will be factors in the regular season and at the postseason meets.

The boys’ squad returns Ciccomancini, who was part of a 4×100 relay team that scored at the state meet a year ago. He’ll be a top sprinter, along with freshmen Ayden Gomez and Abdulkadir Munye, who also competes in the hurdles and is coming off a terrific indoor track season. The Rams will be solid in the distance as well, led by Newell, Rank, Stratton, Tussing and Wood (who finished just out of the scoring in the two-mile a year ago). Lamour will be a competitive thrower, Gomez and Munye will factors in the jumps and Curtis hopes to score in the pole vault. If all goes well, look for the Rams to move up the standings at the big meets.

On the girls’ side, Lara Gin is a top returner. She placed third in the 400 and eighth in the triple jump a year ago at states. She’ll be among the league’s best in those events yet again. Sophomore Ashley Foley and freshmen Moriya Ngeuma and Maria Rocha are new sprinters to keep an eye on. Breiting-Brown placed fifth in the 100 hurdles last season and hopes to move up. Freshman Elise Breiting-Brown will be heard from in the hurdles as well. Landry is another veteran in the middle distance. On the field side, Foley and Rocha are top jumpers. Anika Gin hopes to score in the javelin. She nearly did so a year ago. Lara Gin is poised to do some very big things this year and Deering will steal some headlines as a team.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Regina Morton (14th year)

2023 record: 8-6 (Lost, 5-0, to eventual champion Falmouth in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Joey Scontras (Senior), Will Morrison (Sophomore), Ellis Retzer (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have had a big setback this year in that we lost our top player and a top player in the state, Daniel Landry, who injured himself in soccer and is not able to play this year. Therefore, we are a young team rebuilding with a few returning players and the rest filled in with new players.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering was hoping that Landry would lead it to big things this season, but that wasn’t to be after he was injured in the fall. Regardless, look for the Rams to give their all and show steady improvement in the weeks to come.

Scontras is a senior veteran and leader. Morrison and Retzer look to play bigger roles this season. Freshman Vivaan Churiwalla is a newcomer to watch.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Katie Nowak (first year)

2023 record: 1-11 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Olivia Chong (Senior), Ryleigh Strout (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “We have a few solid returning players and some promising younger players. Our team goal for this season is to continue building up the program, as we have a lot of new, interested players as well as some very dedicated returning players. Individually, I’m hoping each player can choose an area or more to work on.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering welcomes a new coach in Nowak, who played at Waynflete and previously coached the junior varsity team at Yarmouth. She inherits a team hoping to show steady improvement this spring.

Chong and Strout are the veterans and will lead the way. Seniors Petra Lo-Sears and Mina Nicholson and sophomores Hilina Gugsa and Natalia Mbadu are other players to watch.

