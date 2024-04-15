A Biddeford landlord has sued Central Maine Power Co., alleging the utility illegally charged her and several of her tenants the same electricity delivery fees for nearly 20 years, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in the Cumberland County Superior Court, states that CMP only offered to pay back the landlord, Maureen Verreault, for six years of overcharging, “claiming it could keep the windfall for all these other years.”

Verreault alleges CMP overcharged her from February 2005 to January of 2023. The alleged overbilling affected two properties on Main and Foss streets in Biddeford that are owned by Verreault’s company, KMMS LLC.

Alleging violations of Maine’s public utility laws, Verreault is seeking $100,000 with interest, and recovery of 10% of CMP’s charges since 2005.

“This is another example of what’s been going on to residential customers, that has now been discovered on a commercial customer,” said Sumner Lipman, Verreault’s attorney. “What are we going to do to stop this company?”

This story will be updated.

