I’d like to send heartfelt thanks to Bill Shane and the folks at Cumberland Town Hall for providing a place for me to go during the recent power outage. The warming center offered me the power and internet access needed to do my work virtually with clients with both comfort and privacy. Thank you to Tom Burgess for plowing so I could drive in before he’d even put out the “open” sign, and to Christina for her assistance. You all saved the day.

Sara Levite

Cumberland

