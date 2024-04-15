I was pleased to see and read Sydney Richelieu’s article on Sea Meadow Marine on the cover of your April 11 issue. I would like to add to her very optimistic story that the funding for Sea Meadow Marine also included a significant amount of matching support from The Land for Maine’s Future Program. As a public member of the LMF board, and as a resident of a lobstering community out here on Cliff Island, my special focus is on the commercial fishing/working waterfront piece of our four-part funding agenda. In addition to receiving, evaluating and considering the funding of conservation and recreation, water access and farmland projects, I am particularly pleased that we have welcomed a number of meaningful Working Waterfront Access Protection Program opportunities, which will make a positive impact on Maine’s fishery communities. And therefore on our state.

Roger Berle

Cliff Island

