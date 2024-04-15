The Yarmouth Farmers Market will open May 2 for its summer season at the Bickford Pavilion at Railroad Square. This year’s market will include 15 seasonal vendors and a weekly rotation of guest vendors, musicians and food trucks.

The seasonal vendors at the Thursday market will include Andrews Farm, Mindful Folk Farm, Tender Soles Farm, ChiGoBee Farm, Liberation Farms, Niyat Catering, Empanada Club, Counterpoint Bread, Bread and Blossom, Noisy Acres Farm, Still Brook Acres, Alchimia, The Milk Bottle, Artascope and Chef Paul. On Thursday afternoons, Magno Terra will sell paninis, and food trucks will include Snöbirds Shave Ice, Snowology 207 and Bowlicious.

Teaching artists, students and community members from 317 Main Community Music Center will perform for shoppers every week from 4-5 pm.

“If you’ve never been to our market, we welcome you to come meet our vendors, sample fresh produce and experience our lively marketplace,” Market Manager Amy Sinclair said in a press release. “And to our regulars, we can’t wait to see you again.”

The Yarmouth Farmers Market will be able to provide $25 food vouchers to residents experiencing food insecurity, to be picked up at the information booth at the market. The market will also accept vouchers from the Maine Federation of Farmers Market’s Bumper Crop program.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: