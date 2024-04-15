Cumberland and North Yarmouth voters will be asked June 11 to approve a $53.5 million project to construct a preK-Grade 1 school on the Greely campus.

The SAD 51 School Board unanimously voted this month to hold the referendum vote during the municipal election.

The project also calls for a $3,047,000 turf field for the high school, new maintenance buildings, four additional classrooms and updates to Mabel I. Wilson School, road configuration, and traffic and parking updates.

The proposed turf field has been a point of contention on the board. On April 1, board member Tim Valenti asked the board to amend the approved school plan to provide an option excluding the turf field. The amendment was not seconded by any other board member.

“Turf has a controversial history of failed attempts,” Valenti said at the April 1 meeting. “It takes the energy from the core part of this project.”

Other board members disagreed. Kim Vine said taxpayers had communicated that they would prefer the turf field option to stay in the referendum, while Christina Mitchell said it is the board’s responsibility to help out all students with their needs, not just elementary students.

“I don’t think the turf field is a want, I think it’s a need,” Mitchell said.

The school district will host a virtual discussion for residents about the new school’s design on Tuesday, April 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with architect Steve Blatt and his team. The virtual discussion will be held at meet.google.com/tbw.twev-dxm.

