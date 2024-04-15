The Latchstring Park Task Force in Yarmouth is seeking an additional $100,000 in donations for the park renovation project.

The project’s original fundraising goal of $350,000 was met last spring, but construction bids on the project have exceeded that amount by $100,000, according to Susan Prescott, chair of the task force. Further fundraising is needed to keep all elements of the design proposal, she said, including granite blocks, park benches and lighting.

“We care deeply about protecting the integrity of the park renovation design and know that residents support that vision as well,” Prescott said in a letter.

Latchstring Park, located at the corner of West Main and West Elm streets, is home to the Latchstring monument, dedicated to Yarmouth residents who contribute to the town through citizenship and leadership. The Task Force is proposing the park as a “gateway” to Main Street and the hub of the Upper Village.

