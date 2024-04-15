Why doesn’t Gov. Janet Mills get Maine? Gender-affirming care for minors? Her five-year immigration plan is yet another folly. This is not why people come to and live in Maine. Is it possible for us to find a governor who loves Maine the way most of us do?

It’s time for a change.

James Scanlan
Eliot

