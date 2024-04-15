In three short months, a four-time criminally indicted ex-president, who has taken complete control of the GOP machine, will accept his party’s nomination to be president. There is no historical analog for how many of those who served a president have opposed his candidacy, plainly recognizing what a threat to democracy the dictator-for-a-day aspirant is. Top military brass, former members of his Cabinet and even former Vice President Pence have refused to endorse him. Some politicians in his own party have leveled critiques; some toe-on-the-line and years from an election (Sen. Lisa Murkowski) and some sealing their fate with the electorate (thank you, Rep. Liz Cheney).

It’s difficult, I’m sure, to risk Trump’s wrath if your career is ahead – and not behind – you. But when you’re the senior senator from a purple-blue state, the silence from Susan Collins is deafening. She assured her constituents in defending her “no” vote on impeachment that the Insurrectionist-in-Chief had “learned his lesson.” He clearly hasn’t. His candidacy is a danger to the nation and the institution of democracy. Will she ever live her state’s motto and lead with a stark admonition? Or, will it be Collins as usual: equivocating, placating, abrogation and Sunday morning talk show bothsidesisms?

Chris Indorf

Saco

