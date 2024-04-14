On April 22, we will once again gather to celebrate Earth Day. Presumably, we will show how we honor our one and only planet, claim our accomplishments in protecting it and call for future actions. But, in fact, we do not honor our earth, have very little in the way of accomplishments and have very few plans for the future. We continue to use our cars without concern for how much carbon dioxide they produce, we continue to fly great distances without thinking about the greenhouse gases coming out of the engines, and we continue to eat vast amounts of meat without giving a bit of concern about the carbon dioxide and methane released by the growing of food for those animals and their emissions before slaughter.

It will take emergency actions by all of us in real time for there to be many more Earth Days. At this rate of consumption of resources, there will not be many more to enjoy.

What Earth Day should be about is how each of us can reduce our car driving, flying only when necessary, buying only things we actually need and eating meat sparingly, among many other actions we can take to make our earth survivable for our children and grandchildren.

Len Frenkel

Portland

