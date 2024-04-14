As a medical professional dedicated to public health and safety, I fully support the Maine Gun Safety Coalition’s efforts to promote sensible gun safety policies. The recent mass shootings in Lewiston underscored the urgent need to address this issue.

The coalition’s four key policy priorities emphasize critical aspects of injury prevention and harm reduction. Firstly, implementing universal background checks on all gun sales is vital to closing loopholes that allow firearms to reach the wrong hands and reducing firearm-related injuries and fatalities. Additionally, a 72-hour waiting period on firearm sales can mitigate impulsive acts of violence and suicides by providing individuals with time for reflection before acquiring a firearm, thereby reducing immediate risks.

The establishment of a robust extreme risk protection order (ERPO) is a significant step forward in identifying and intervening in situations where individuals may pose a threat. Empowering family members to petition the courts to remove firearms from crisis-stricken individuals through ERPOs can save lives and prevent tragedies.

Lastly, advocating for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines is crucial to diminishing the devastating impact of mass shootings and reducing the lethality of gun violence incidents, thus safeguarding public safety and mitigating the profound physical and psychological toll of firearm-related injuries.

It is imperative that lawmakers prioritize the implementation of evidence-based gun safety measures to protect our community’s health and well-being.

Dr. Todd O’Brien

Orono

